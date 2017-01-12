Scents affect quality of life for Cobourg woman

Afflicted with an unusual allergy, Cobourg resident Linda Tesluk virtually depends on the kindness of others in order to keep breathing. Today, in the first of two parts, Northumberland Today looks at what this has meant to her.

COBOURG - When you're allergic to peanuts, you avoid peanuts.

When you're allergic to fragrances, and all the natural and artificial chemicals that make them up, you avoid life in general.

At least, that has been the experience of Linda Tesluk, since she and her husband Andy moved to Cobourg three years ago.

Their happiness with their new home was marred by an initial few attacks for which they could not place the source. Then they realized that, as close as the houses were in their community, there was not space for trigger scents from other homes to disperse before they hit the Tesluk house.

One close neighbour, for example, had a daughter who visited often and loved to burn incense. And though the neighbour initially seemed willing to accept and use the unscented clothes-dryer sheets the Tesluks provided, they soon (out of habit or preference) went back to the scented ones.

Even if the Tesluks detect the scent of a venting dryer and scoot indoors immediately, there is always the chance the irritants will come into the house through a heating- or ventilation-system intake. And the winds in that area blow completely around the house, so any of its four sides could be vulnerable.

Linda was outdoors talking to another neighbour this spring when one of her worst attacks hit. She felt unwell immediately, and told the neighbour, “I don't know how many more exposures I can take of this.”

Making her way inside for her Epipen, her windpipe constricted and she became so disoriented from the lack of oxygen that she couldn't administer it.

She made her way outside to Andy, who figured out the problem and made the injection.

“It had affected her that much,” he marvelled.

And the Epipen isn't an instant cure-all, they pointed out. Often — after the initial injection, while they are waiting for an ambulance that usually takes no longer than six to eight minutes — she will require a second injection.

“It comes back. It's not unusual for anaphylaxis to rebound,” Linda said. In fact, paramedics sometimes administer a third shot on the way to the hospital.

And if a nearby house happens to be using a dryer with a scented sheet, she added, she may actually have another attack between the house and the ambulance.

It has been suggested they move to a spot where houses are farther apart, but they can't afford that without going to points east (like Brighton). This would put them farther away from Andy's 95-year-old mother in a Port Hope assisted-living facility, not to mention their children (and a new grandson) in Pickering and Oshawa.

And they consider their proximity to the hospital a must.

“We thought this was a perfect place, and a perfect town to live in,” Linda said.

“The Feel Good Town — except we are not feeling so good right now,” Andy added.

They never had problems with neighbours back in Newmarket. It was only when they retired to Cobourg three years ago that they encountered any real intransigence.

It's distressing too, for the first time in their lives, to have to deal with lawyers and law-enforcement officers.

“We like to think we should care for one another, be good neighbours,” Linda said.

“The thinking is, 'I can do whatever I want in my own home.' There's laws that say you can't.

“You can, in essence, until it crosses the boundary line to your neighbour's home.”

Linda got her diagnosis in 2006 after her first serious attack in a retail store, near a big wall display of Easter lilies and hyacinths. She later learned that these flowers are in big demand by perfume companies, not for their scent but for the natural chemicals they contain that give scent its staying power.

Looking back, she can see how it was kind of there all along. At Easters prior to 2006, she would have coughing spells and lose her voice. In her childhood, she would feel sick on Sundays — the one day of the week her mother wore perfume.

She had assumed she had some degree of asthma, but the emergency-room doctor at her first big attack was a respiratory specialist. She soon got her diagnosis.

A decade later she finds her world is very limited.

“Every time we go outside, you've got to think — is it worth it?” Andy said.

“We walk the dog in the evening, and you worry about whether somebody is running their dryer.”

“We can't fly, because it's too, too dangerous for me to go on an airplane. It's not worth the risk,” Linda added.

“My allergist has said, 'Wherever you go, whatever you do, you must ask yourself is this worth the risk.' Flying is not worth the risk. But it's becoming difficult to travel by car and stay in motels with their scented towels and scented rooms.

“I would love to go to the theatre in Port Hope, but I cannot put myself in an audience where people are all dressed up and wearing scents.

“I love church, but I cannot attend church now. I have had four attacks at church,” she said.

“I don't get angry. It's human nature, when you get dressed up, you put on your perfume. But it has become a place that is too high a risk for me, and that's something else cut out of my life.

“I have to be careful what stores I go to, especially in the springtime when the lilies and hyacinths are out.”

Linda's doctors give her every medication that can help allay the situation, but no medication cures it.

She does wear a mask sometimes, but that is only a coping tool for when the risk is not too great.

And it sometimes makes people think she's ill. She got a tongue lashing at a Newmarket mall once, because a woman accused her of being out and about while she had SARS.

Quite simply, she said, there comes a time when you rely on the goodness and kindness of the people around you.

“People say, 'It's my right to wear perfume,'” Linda said.

“No, it's a privilege that is there when you know you are not going to hurt somebody.

“My doctors in the emergency room are frustrated. They know I am not going to go home to a safe place, and they will be seeing me again.”

Her greatest Christmas gift was an invitation to her daughter's home, she said. The whole family made sure everything was safe — she could relax for once, and not be afraid.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith