Council questions at Tuesday’s committee-of-the-whole meeting about a proposed 50-metre communications tower at the Baltimore Recreation Centre ranged from nighttime illumination to who would be responsible for its removal when the structure is no longer need.

The inquiry took place after SBA Canada vice-president Ed Hachey explained that discussions with township staff about possible Hamilton Township-owned lands for a tower were narrowed to three locations at the Baltimore Recreation Centre.

The difference between a telecommunications carrier like Bell and his company is that SBA Canada builds towers that can house as much equipment as possible on it and then the company leases space on these “multi-tenant towers.”

“It’s very shareable” and decreases the need for multiple towers, Hachey said.

There are monopole towers all across Canada and internationally as well, he said in response to a question from Deputy Mayor Gary Woods about his company.

“Everybody is wanting service, but no one wants it in their own back yard,” Councillor Scott Jibb said, before asking what the tower would look like and whether it would be illuminated since the recreation centre is located in the middle of the township’s largest community.

It would be a single tower with flush mounts or some small arms, Hachey replied. And until an agreement is reached to put one into the township, an application would not go to the federal agency which determines, if light is required, and what type, he said.

Councillor Pat McCourt wanted to know about the proximity of other towers and was told there wouldn’t be another within 1.5 kilometres because his company designs with the goal of reaching as many people as possible with the minimum number of towers. It is also the company’s responsibility to remove the tower at the end of the lease with the municipality, Hachey said.

To questions posed by Mayor Mark Lovshin, the SBA company rep said fire department communications equipment could be mounted on the tower “typically at no fee” and that public input would be sought before proceeding.

A staff report is also being sought before council makes a decision.

