PORT HOPE -

Port Hope will once again join 114 other locations across Canada on Saturday, Feb. 25 for the Coldest Night of the Year walk to raise money and awareness for the hungry and homeless.

Each participant can choose to walk 2, 5 or 10 kilometres while raising much needed money for a local, hard-serving charity while feeling a hint of the challenge faced by those experiencing homelessness - particularly during the winter.

Since 2011, the Coldest Night of the Year has raised over $12 million dollars working with our select charity partners.

This is the third year that Port Hope community has participated. Last year, approximately 150 walkers participated and raised over $26,000. This year’s goal is to enlist over 200 walkers in order to raise $32,000. Funds raised through the walk help fund Green Wood Coalition’s street-level community outreach program, helping people navigate the barriers to income, housing and health care.

Judy Hone, event director for 2017, says she joined in the walk last year.

“Not only did I have a great evening, I felt the connection with all the others who came together to simply be neighbours helping neighbours in our community,” she says. “I have had the pleasure of volunteering with Green Wood and know first hand the great work they do. I hope that we can exceed our goal to reach 200 walkers so they too will know this feeling. It is a very simple, easy thing anyone can do to make a big difference in the life of others. Even if you do not feel that you can physically participate in the walk, don’t let that stop you from signing up and raising funds.

Hone encourages people to talk to friends, co-workers and clubs, sign up a team and encourage others to as well.

For more information go to www.coldestnightoftheyear.org/location/porthope. From there you can register and/or donate. You can also find information on Facebook, YouTube and tweet them at @coldest_night on Twitter.