Port Hope Police briefs

Harassment investigation takes a turn

A 30-year-old Port Hope man is charged after Port Hope Police commenced an investigation into a criminal harassment complaint.

The complainant at the time thought she was being harassed by a former boyfriend. She was receiving unwanted emails from this person containing nefarious subject matter. The case took a bizarre turn when police alleged it was in fact her current boyfriend sending the complainant emails in the ex-boyfriends name.

Police believe the man created bogus email accounts in two ex-boyfriends names. The man is also accused of hiding a camera in the bedroom area of the couple’s house.

Through the investigation Police believe there was an alleged assault and threats uttered previously by this man. He was arrested on Jan. 10 and is charged with assault, threatening and criminal harassment. Police is not releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim. He was held in custody for a show cause hearing.

Possession of a controlled substance charges

A 47-year-old Port Hope man is facing drug charges after a police investigation into drug activity was completed by members of the Port Hope Police Criminal Investigations Bureau.

The investigation led to the man being stopped in a motor vehicle by plain clothes and uniform officers on Hope Street on Jan. 11.

The man is charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the possession of trafficking. The substance is believed to be heroin.

Police are withholding the name pending further investigation and possible charges.