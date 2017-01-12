NHH announces advisory-council members

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Following a public call for expressions of interest, Northumberland Hills Hospital announces that its first Patient and Family Advisory Council has been formed.

Its initial meeting was held Dec. 15 in the hospital's board room.

The seven members are:

• Bill Bachellier, Elizabeth Dickson and David Harden of Grafton

• Jayne Crompto and William Prawecki of Cobourg.

• Mary McLeod of Port Hope

• Barry Vail of Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

These seven individuals are patients (or care givers of patients who have received care at NHH).

The council includes two staff members as co-facilitators (director of communications and community engagement Jennifer Gillard and director of quality and safety Myonne Allan), as well as volunteers who have had experience with a broad range of the hospital’s services, including in-patient rehabilitation, emergency care, medicine, mental health, maternal-child care, chemotherapy, palliative care and surgical services.

In addition to a preliminary orientation to the hospital, one of the main topics of discussion at the the council's inaugural meeting was the group’s Terms of Reference — the document that will, on completion, set out the council members’ expectations of NHH and, conversely, NHH’s expectations of the new volunteers.

The December meeting also provided the Patient and Family Advisory Council members with an opportunity to talk with program directors and managers from the various Quality and Practice Committees they will be participating in, as well as hospital leaders such as president and chief executive officer Linda Davis and vice-president of patient services and chief nursing executive Helen Brenner.

“NHH is committed to actively engaging the community it serves for the purpose of sharing information and exchanging ideas to develop or improve policies, programs, practices and, ultimately, experience,” Davis said in the hospital's announcement.

“Engagement at NHH takes many forms to help us reach as many of the individuals we serve as possible. The creation of this council provides one more opportunity for NHH to achieve its goal of continuously making improvements to the planning, delivery and evaluation of care, and we thank all those who expressed interest in participating.”

Given the high level of interest, and following one-on-one interviews last fall, the determination was made to begin with a seven-member council. Members have been asked to commit to a minimum of one year of service and a maximum of three.

The new council will be meeting quarterly as a group to provide input on a range of activities, from corporate-level discussions (such as strategic planning) to program- and issue-specific work. In addition, the volunteers have also committed to participating in monthly Quality and Practice Committee meetings to provide input on particular hospital programs.

The announcement provided a listing of the Quality and Practice Committees on which the seven members will sit.

• Bachellier — Mental Health

• Crompton — Emergency Department

• Dickson — Maternal-Child

• Harnden — Post-Acute Specialty Services

• McLeod — Medicine

• Prawecki — Cancer and Support Care

• Vail — Surgical Services

“The individual Council members’ interest and their willingness to share it respectfully is the most important skill they bring to the Patient and Family Advisory Council table,” Davis added.

“We are very grateful for their commitment to NHH and the broader community we serve, and we look forward to working together in the years ahead, learning together and building, adapting and adjusting as we go.”