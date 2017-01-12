Municipal Animal Services chair explains changes

The local pound's new euthanasia policy is not a hard-and-fast 30 days, says Robert Polutnik, chair of the Joint Animal Control Municipal Services Board, in response to a backlash on social media and petitions that are circulating in the area.

But even at 30 days, it is 25 days longer than under the previous board's direction, Polutnik said during a media conference held in Port Hope on Wednesday afternoon.

Polutnik took up his new position last spring and he held his first media conference in that position to explain board policy changes “all at one time,” he said.

There were no other board members in attendance.

Under the new 30-day euthanasia policy, at 25 days staff of the newly-named Municipal Animal Services go into high gear looking for alternatives to find healthy, adoptable animals a new home, if that cat or dog has not been adopted out, Polutnik said. Some deadline had to be set to work towards and the board chose 30 days. But if at 30 days the animal is still there, the chair is informed and work continues in contacting other agencies and jurisdictions looking to find a good home instead of having the animal transported to its vet and euthanized, he said.

Eventually, the matter of long-staying dogs and cats could go to the board for a final decision, but since the 30-day decision was made last fall, that has not been necessary, Polutnik explained.

In 2016, only four aggressive dogs had to be put down and no healthy cats, he said, although 34 cats were lost last spring due to an outbreak at the Theatre Road, Hamilton Township pound, he added.

In the event of the animal being so sick or so damaged and aggressive it could not be adopted out at 30 days, the manager makes a decision if it should be euthanized, or not, but it must then go to the pound's vet for concurrence. Any conflict is settled by himself as chair of the board, Polutnik added.

The pound was renamed from the 12-year-old name, the Shelter of Hope, because it was a “bad moniker,” Polutnik also said.

The municipal pound is, by definition, a “public enclosure for stray or unlicensed animals,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary while a shelter is “an establishment that houses and feeds stray animals,” his overhead presentation to the media stated.

Polutnik also said that a no-kill description, sometimes applied to shelters, is misleading and his presentation stated that the ASPCA thinks suffering and unwanted animals should have a “dignified, painless death.” Even People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals state that “no-kill policies don't prevent animals from dying. They simply leave animals to die elsewhere.”

Shelters can assess which animals they take, but the municipal pound does not, Polutnik said. Despite that, however, its 2016 statistics compared to the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies 2015 statistics stand up well.

The local pound returned 68% of those in its care to their owners compared to 29% at humane societies and euthanized just 3% compared to 2% at humane societies. The adoption rate was lower at 25% at the pound compared to 47% at humane societies.

Polutnik referred to the strong comments that have been made in social media about the new direction of the board and about himself personally.

Not one person has telephoned him, however, he said.

He stressed that feral cats are neutered or spayed and released back into their colony but that is not a big problem in west Northumberland. Keeping the wild animals is a small cat cage for lengthy periods of time is inhumane, Polutnik said.

The newly named Municipal Animal Services is, as it has been in the past, owned and operated by the municipalities of Port Hope, Cobourg, Alnwick/Haldimand and Hamilton Township. The 12-year old municipal agency also services other municipalities through contracts and works with humane societies and other agencies across a wide area.

