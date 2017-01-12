All the best wishes in the new year from Port Hope’s R.C.L. Branch 30.

January is here again and as we wrap up all of our holiday stuff for another year, here is a reminder: if you have not paid your dues, you are now past due. Your dues should be paid prior to the beginning of the new year. This is required to keep you a member in good standing.

If you are looking for something to do that is a little warmer than outside activities, we do have another six-week round of cribbage Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. starting Jan. 18. Our six weeks of euchre will finish up on Feb. 22.

Two teams from our Ladies Auxiliary will be competing in their Zone Euchre Tournament on Jan. 14. Cobourg is the host branch. We wish our ladies luck.

Branch 30 is welcoming one and all to come and join us for Moon Shot Euchre on the third Sunday of every month. January’s is being held on the 15th. Cost is $5 per person and no partner is required. Registration is at 12 p.m. and play begins at 1 p.m. If you are new to the game you should come a little early to brush up on your skills and rules.

There will be a triples dart tournament hosted at the Port Hope Legion Sunday, Jan. 22. Registration is at 11 a.m. with play beginning at 12 p.m. There is room for 12 teams to come and play. This event is open to anyone and will be first 12 teams registered will play.

The Port Hope branch has decided to not have a Friday night dinner in January, but will return with another dinner coming up in February. We will still be holding our Meat Draw every Friday night at 5 p.m., $2 per entry with five chances to win. Come on out and socialize with our Friday Niters and have some laughs. Anyone can enter into the meat draw, and you can put in for it anytime throughout the week.

On Jan. 28, Br. 30 will be hosting a Euchre Tournament. Registration is at 12 p.m. and play begins at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 per person, a 50/50 draw will be held and sandwiches will be available.

There are many services and programs available to help our veterans. If you happen to know, or know of a veteran that is homeless or in need, please call us at the branch and we will make sure that the information is passed onto our Veterans Affairs officer and have him proceed with the matters at hand.

Our hall is available for booking. Maximum capacity is 100. Call for availability and rates at 905-885-6585. To keep updated on upcoming events, checkout our website br30rcl.ca or stop by the branch at 29 Thomas Street in Port Hope and pick up your own copy of the monthly calendar.

We look forward to seeing you in the new year.