Knit-a-thon planned for Saturday at CCC

Cobourg Coucillor Debra McCarthy announced at Monday’s meeting that she will spend a cozy Saturday knitting at the Cobourg Community Centre.

And she hopes the knitters of the community will join her in force.

This will be the second knit-a-thon organized on behalf of the 2017 Ontario 55+ Winter Games that will be held in Northumberland County, with the goal of having enough scarves hand-knitted by members of the community that every participant will receive one as a souvenir.

It is estimated that 1,000 will be needed by Feb. 15. At council this week, Councillor Brian Darling said that the total now stands just north of 600.

The first knit-a-thon on Nov. 19 brought in about 20 knitters and resulted in about 100 scarves.

The next knit-a-thon on Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre. You can register by contacting event assistant Alyssa Bevan at 905-372-7371 ext. 8404 or abevan@cobourg.ca, and Bevan would also be glad to hear from anyone who would like to donate materials for the event.

For those interested but unsure of how to knit, there will be lessons available for new knitters.

When registering, Bevan says to specify whether or not you are bringing your own materials or need to use some that can be provided.

Refreshments will also be available for participants.

Organizers are also encouraging independent knitters turn out scarves, and have provided specifications:

• Scarves should be at least 65 inches long, including fringe, and six to seven inches wide.

• They can be in any design or pattern in any combination of the specified colours – medium to dark green and medium to dark blue.

• Accents should be in white, as well as any lettering (which should say Cobourg 2017 or Ontario 55+ Winter Games).

