Video of a 12-year-old girl’s suicide that was streamed on Facebook Live has gone viral and cops say they can’t do anything about it.

Katelyn Nicole Davis of Cedartown, Ga., hung herself in the front yard of her family home on Dec. 30 after alleging she’d been sexually abused by a relative. The act was streamed as it happened but police, who were alerted to the video, couldn’t save Davis despite rushing her to a local hospital.

Now, a number of websites, some from as far away as Britain, are sharing the video and police say they are powerless to stop it.

“We want it down as much as anyone for the family and it may be harmful to other kids,” Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd told the Daily Mail. “We contacted some of the sites. They asked if they had to take it down, and by law they don’t. But it’s just the common decent thing to do in my opinion.”

The horrific video, which shows the young girl hanging from a tree for 20 minutes as her name is called by a woman off-camera, was taken down from her Facebook account.

Davis committed suicide after alleging days earlier in a blog post that she had been sexually assaulted by a male relative. She said in the same post that he told her to hang herself after she demanded he “stop being so perverted in front of my younger siblings.”

Polk County police said Wednesday they are investigating why Davis took her own life.