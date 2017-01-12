Cobourg to get Cockburn chair

COBOURG -

Cobourg council this week passed the bylaw necessary to pursue an agreement with Ottawa for the loan of the chair Father of Confederation James Cockburn used in Canada's first Parliamentary sessions.

Because Cockburn once practised law and held municipal office in Cobourg, last week's announcement that this historical artifact would come to town during Canada's sesquicentennial year delighted council members — not to mention Cobourg's planner Rob Franklin, who (with Northumberland Today columnist and Loyalist College Professor, and Cobourg resident, Rob Washburn) has done a great deal of historical research on this historical figure.

Deputy Mayor John Henderson said he understands that, once the agreement is signed and arrangements are made, the chair will be shipped.

The hope is to have it in town for the Feb. 13 celebrations surrounding Cockburn's birthday, and it will be featured at certain Cobourg 2017 celebrations that involve James Cockburn — especially the big James Cockburn weekend in August.

The August celebrations centre around the Civic Holiday, which the town renamed James Cockburn Day. It typically features Franklin in character as Cockburn, performing a one-man play about the Father of Confederation.

This year, Councillor Debra McCarthy announced, a new play is being written in connection with the town's Cobourg 2017 celebrations.

The date of the chair's departure depends on when the curator of the House of Commons calls for its return, Henderson said.

“My understanding is that we are the first municipality in Ontario to ever have received this chair, other than the family,” he added.

“It's a homecoming, certainly, to the Town of Cobourg.”

