To all members of Cobourg Legion Branch 133 and the Ladies Auxiliary, we anticipate breaking ground for our new Legion in the spring of 2017.

Please attend a planning meeting at the Legion on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be to review how we currently do business, to help us plan moving forward in the coming year and to prepare for our new Legion.

This past weekend the Zone Regular and Senior Darts took place in Trenton and Frankford. Cobourg had four regular teams competing and three senior teams. Teams placing and moving on to the district round later this month are: Teams – Regular (Robert Donnelly, Richard Blair, Larry Reid, Kevin Adley) and Senior (Brock Stata, William Gilmour, Gary Smith, Ian Duncan); Doubles – Regular (Robert Donnelly and Kevin Adley) and Senior (William Jenkins and Kenneth Warrington); Singles – Regular (Robert Donnelly, Kevin Adley, Richard Blair) and Senior (Wayne McKinnon, William Jenkins).

Coming events:

Friday (5 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.) meat draws. Foods available on Fridays.

Ladies Auxiliary Pub Lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., $6 per person (Jan. 13 - ham and scalloped potatoes with veggies; Jan. 27 – baked macaroni and cheese with salad)

Bottle Drive this Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Please drop off all empty beer cans/bottles, wine, liquor bottles to the Cobourg Legion back parking lot. If you are unable to deliver them we can pick them up too! Call Meghan at 905-376-1457.

Ladies Auxiliary Roast Beef Dinner is Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are only sold in advance and are $12 a person. Contact Yolande McKinnon at 905-373-4336.

Crazy Darts Sunday is Jan. 29. Register at 10 a.m., play at 11. $30 for a team of 4. All skill levels welcome. Prizes, 50/50 draw, food, fun! Proceeds to help support the Youth Dart League go to Provincials in March.

Have any plans for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 5? If not, you should come and check out the annual Super Bowl party in the downstairs clubroom at Branch 133. Before the big game we will have a euchre tournament with registration at 1 p.m. and play will start at 2 p.m. The entrance fee is $10 per team and during this time food will be available. Starting at 4 p.m. our Super Bowl party will “kick off” with the selling of chicken wings. For more information contact Bob Robison at 905-372-3896.

The Cobourg Legion banquet hall is available for rent, it is fully licensed, air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible. For hall rentals contact Shelly Thompson at 905-372-6554, for funeral receptions contact Linda Bevan at 905-372-7197, and for catering contact Sue Poelstra at 905-342-2087.

The Legion is still collecting pop cans and tabs through Dwayne Carr with proceeds going to help purchase wheelchairs, donations can be left at the downstairs bar for him to collect anytime.