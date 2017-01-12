Cobourg councillors voice transit concerns to MPP

COBOURG -

Given the chance for direct conversation with Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi, Cobourg councillors were quick to ask about transportation.

Rinaldi was at council this week to offer his perspective about the year behind and the year ahead, but he also allowed councillors a question period.

Councillor Forrest Rowden cited provincial accessibility legislation coming into effect that requires audio and visual announcement of bus stops, and the cost it is imposing on smaller municipalities. He wondered if any relief might be obtained through the provincial gas-tax funding.

It’s a problem he has heard from Port Hope as well, Rinaldi said, and one he expects is common in small communities whose bus fleets amount to only a few vehicles.

Rinaldi said he has lobbied the Minister of Transportation on the possibility of relief for smaller communities, and will follow up in the new year.

Transit issues were also on Councillor Brian Darling’s mind, with Cobourg taxpayers paying perhaps $400,000 to $450,000 a year to subsidize the system.

“The reality is, there is not a public transit system in North America probably, at least in Canada, that is self-supporting. That is a decision we make about the type of service we want to provide our community,” Rinaldi responded.

“I hear you. It’s a challenge. But we are hearing a lot from municipalities that don’t have transit and don’t get any gas-tax money. But we stick to our guns.”

Gas-tax revenues have been paid by the province since 2004 in support of municipal transit services. Cobourg has benefited by $2.2-million over the years, receiving $188,624 for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Councillors also asked about the possibility of getting a Go bus into the riding to link up with the Go transit system. Progress is slow, Rinaldi said, but it is there.

“I remember 11 or 12 years ago when I approached Metrolinx about buses — frankly, they didn’t know where Northumberland was. We weren’t even on their radar.

“My next goal is to start the wheels rolling, if you’ll pardon the expression, on buses coming this far. I know your mayor, the mayor of Port Hope and two other municipalities have joined forces, and I will be working with them.”

Rinaldi’s report did have good news for Cobourg in other areas, such as a $61,700 upload of court-security and prisoner-transportation costs to the province and $93,500 in Ontario Municipal Partnership Funds.

This is on top of significant investment in Burnham Public School, C.R. Gummow Public School and Cobourg Collegiate Institute, as well as the widening and reconstruction of the Cobourg section of Highway 401 that will improve access to the town.

Rinaldi was also pleased to report on Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund benefits to the town. In addition to a special $675,000 grant, the fund provided $306,900 on an annual basis — an amount that will rise to $1.3-million by 2019, according to the OCIF funding formula.

The OCIF is permanent funding on an on-going basis every year, Rinaldi said.

“And there’s the opportunity to apply for funding for special projects as well, with very little strings attached, so municipalities can best decide what their needs are.”

