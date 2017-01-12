Christmas tree pick-ups end Monday in Cobourg

Town of Cobourg employees are on the hunt for Christmas trees, as they were (as pictured) earlier this week. Cobourg's Christmas-tree pick-up started Jan. 9 at the town's west end and is moving eastward. It continues through Monday, Jan. 16, and roads staff begin another full sweep of the town Friday. Have your unwrapped trees at curbside, free of nails, metal, ornaments, tinsel and tree stands. And if you miss the pick-up, you can take your trees to the Bewdley transfer station free of charge (the usual drop-off location at 390 King St. W. is no longer available).