Atom BB Wild on a roll with three straight wins

Following a break for Christmas, the West Northumberland Girls Hockey Association rep teams resumed league play.

The weather has played a factor for some teams finding games rescheduled due to inclement weather but for the Atom BB team, the new calendar year has started out with the team in the win column.

The Spoolon Atom BB team played three games in five days to begin their second half schedule. The Spoolon team travelled to Oshawa on Wednesday night to face the Lady Generals, where they emerged victorious with a first time win over Oshawa, winning 2-0. Jordyn McAskill carried the puck into the Oshawa end, shot and Sophie Harold was there for the rebound getting the WNGHA girls on the board. A few shifts later, Harold was sprung on a pass and made no mistake when she scored a beauty bar down. Aly Ingram had a shutout victory making some sensational saves in this match up.

This team had a busy weekend travelling to Scarborough to face Toronto Leaside Saturday morning where they avenged a loss to this team in the final of an earlier tournament, beating Leaside 3-1. The West Northumberland Wild Atom’s played a strong defensive game, lead by Sydney Rock, Annabel Poort, Kenzie O’Neill, Peyton Leblanc and Lilly Stevenson when the WNGHA girls found themselves down early by a single tally. A backhand shot from Kailey Wood evened the scoring, with assists going to Sophie Sheehy and Grace Comes. McAskill scored the go ahead goal on a breakout pass from Poort before the Wild sealed the game on another end clearing pass from Rock up the boards, eventually getting to Harold’s stick where she found the back of the net.

The following day at home, the Spoolon Atom BB team hosted the Clarington Flames, playing another very strong defensive game and backed by both goaltenders, Ingram and Charlie Evans. Comes roofed the first goal of the game on the team’s third shot on net to open up a one goal lead which held until Clarington pulled their goalie in an attempt to even the scoring, with 1:26 left to play. This backfired however as Harold pulled ahead of the Flame skaters and potted the empty netter to secure a three game winning streak for the Wild Atom BB team.

In other league play, the Belden Novice B team came out flat against the Clarington Flames on Sunday, dropping a 3-0 decision. Olivia Roy faced a barrage of shots, 26 in all when her teammates were unable to clear the blue line.

The Canadian Tire Peewee C team travelled to Belleville this past weekend to compete in the Bearcats New Year Classic where they met three strong teams from the East. While scores were not known at press time, the team played well but were eliminated before the semifinal round.

The West Northumberland Wild CCS Industrials Peewee BB team has played two games in the new calendar year. The Wild team travelled to Durham West to face the Lightning in a game which turned out to be a Wild romp, winning 7-0. Paige Kniff opened the scoring with an assist going to Maci Davis. Shanel Olczak scored twice, with other goals by Lily Wilson, Kayla Lindholme, Kiera Watt and Angelica McMinn.

The Wild Peewee BB team lost a close game against Whitby Wolves despite strong goaltending by Kassidy Lawrence. The goal was scored late in the third period when Whitby pulled their goalie and capitalized with the extra player on for an attack. No other scoring took place, leaving a 1-0 victory for the Whitby squad.

Please check the website at www.wngha.ca for all team schedules and WNGHA events going on in the community. WNGHA is accepting Rep Coach applications for the upcoming 2017/18 season. Applications for the 1st teams in each division: Midget, Bantam, Peewee, Atom and Novice will be accepted Jan. 15 to 31. Interviews will be held in February. Applications for 2nd teams will follow.

WNGHA is accepting Rep Coach applications for the upcoming 2017/18 season. Applications for the 1st teams in each division: Midget, Bantam, Peewee, Atom and Novice will be accepted Jan. 15 to 31. Interviews will be held in February. Applications for 2nd teams will follow. Please see the WNGHA website Jan. 15 for the Rep Coach application link.