The cost of a fire Wednesday at the public works yard on King Street West in Cobourg is still being assessed.

A snow plow caught fire sometime overnight and burned itself out inside the building. The initial damage estimate was $500,000.

Also being housed in the garage were five other plows and two sidewalk plows/sanders.

The one plow was destroyed and other equipment and items in the building suffered smoke damage.

Director of Public Works Barry Thrasher said on Thursday afternoon the other plows are being cleaned, “hopefully all of those units will be fully functional after that.

“Professional cleaners are still going through the offices boxing documents and computers,” he also said. “The computers and phones will be cleaned and inspected to see if they can be salvaged. We won't know for a few days.”

Insurance adjustors are still completing their assessment of the damage.

“Through our mutual aid agreements with neighbouring municipalities for the loan of vehicles in emergencies, we're in good shape in the short term. The County and the Township of Hamilton have provided plow trucks for our roads department to use.”

