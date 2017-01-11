Cobourg Cougars make moves at trade deadline

The Cobourg Cougars made two moves on Tuesday before the junior hockey trade deadline.

The first move forced their hand to make another.

Cobourg acquired 20-year-old defenceman Nick Minerva, of New Jersey, from the Surrey Eagles of the British Columbia Hockey League, who Cougars general manager Brent Tully believes was the best player available on deadline day.

Minerva had seven goals and 18 assists and 40 games for Surrey this season. He comes to Cobourg loaded with junior A experience, including competing for the Dudley Hewitt Cup with the Fort Frances Lakers of the Superior International Junior Hockey League the last two seasons.

“He's certainly one of the guys we've had our eye on for some time this year,” Tully said, noting that in speaking with other managers around the Ontario Junior Hockey League, the defenceman was well sought after from many clubs. “We were quite happy to get him.”

Tully's first priority was to add another defenceman in preparation for not only the OJHL playoffs, but the 2017 RBC Cup that Cobourg will host and compete in this May. Defence is a key ingredient to long playoff runs, the GM said.

“We were comfortable with the guys that we have, but if you have an opportunity to improve yourself back there, I don't think you can have enough (depth),” Tully said.

“(Minerva's) another guy we add who has two Dudley Hewitt Cups under his belt, from an experience standpoint, which you can never get enough of,” he added. “He's offensively very talented but at the same time won't be a defensively liability.”

The move, however, forced the Cougars to trade another 20-year-old player. Teams can have nine overagers. The Cougars had eight, though, captain Josh Maguire counts as two for having played major junior hockey in the OHL.

Cobourg sent forward Hunter Atchison to the Burlington Cougars in exchange for forward Josh Cammalleri.

Atchison, who was in his first season with Cobourg since being acquired from the Northern Ontario league during the summer, registered 19 goals and 18 assists in 38 games.

Cammalleri, meanwhile, is just 17-years-old so could have a few seasons ahead of him with the Cougars. A rookie in Burlington, he produced 12 goals and 11 assists in 31 games with those Cougars. He is from Ajax.

Tully noted that Atchison performed well for the Cougars, so it was a difficult trade to make. Cammalleri does have a few more seasons of junior eligibility, though, unlike Atchison who is in his final season. Cammalleri is on an NHL watch list as well, Tully also said, mentioning they were pleased to add him to the Cobourg lineup.

“We felt he was the best return in a move that we ultimately had to make,” Tully said.

By all counts, Tully considers deadline day to have been a success.

“I think we became better for it, which is always the intention,” he said.

Cobourg has four games in five nights coming up: in Kingston on Thursday night (7:30), Saturday night in Mississauga (8:00), back in Kingston Sunday afternoon (5:00) to make up for a previously postponed game, and finally home Monday night against the Wellington Dukes. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre.