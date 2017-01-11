WASHINGTON -

Alex Ovechkin didn’t wait long to hit another milestone in his illustrious career, becoming the 84th player in NHL history to record 1,000 points.

The Washington Capitals’ captain scored 35 seconds into the game Wednesday night against Sidney Crosby and the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Ovechkin became the fourth Russian-born player to reach 1,000 and the 37th to do it all with one franchise.

Reaching the milestone in his 880th game, Ovechkin is the second-fastest active player to reach 1,000 after Jaromir Jagr, who did it in 763 games.

Ovechkin joined countrymen Sergei Fedorov, Alexander Mogilny and Alexei Kovalev in the 1,000-point club that he called small but “very legendary.” Last season, the 31-year-old passed Fedorov for the most goals among Russians and sits at 545 for his career.