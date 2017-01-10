PM Trudeau to visit Bewdley on Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a stop at Rhino's Roadhouse in Bewdley on Friday morning, the restaurant's manager Monika Rowden confirmed to Northumberland Today's Pete Fisher a short time ago.

Rowden said Trudeau is expected to go ice fishing at 8:30 a.m. and then head to Rhino's at 9:00.

Northumberland Today's Valerie MacDonald reports from Hamilton Township council, which began at 1 p.m. today, that Mayor Mark Lovshin announced the news, saying he had spoke to Jamie Simmons, the communications director to Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd, that morning. Lovshin encouraged members of council to attend the visit from the prime minister.

No media advisory has been issued from Rudd's office at this time.

More to come.