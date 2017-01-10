The Rotary Clubs of Cobourg and Port Hope, as well as Northumberland Sunrise Rotary, are partnering up with the Northumberland Orchestra and Choir for a special Canada 150 celebration on Jan. 22 — a performance spotlighting songs of celebration, followed by dinner at a participating Port Hope restaurant.

Seven restaurants are participating, each offering a prix fixe meal with your choice of three courses — appetizer, entree and dessert. Subject to first-come-first-served limitations, you can choose your restaurant when you book your ticket.

Your choices are Black Beans Steak House and Lounge at 63 Walton St. (People's Choice Award winner for fine dining), Zepo's at 53 Walton St. (a traditional Greek restaurant), Carlyle Inn and Bistro at 86 John St. (traditional Ontario cuisine), Railside Restaurant at 112 Peter St. (traditional meals with a Greek influence), The Social at 26 Ontario St. (hearty fresh-and-local are with Ontario craft beers), Bualai Taste of Thai at 108 Walton St. (Thai food) and Trattoria Gusto at 1 Walton St. (authentic Italian cuisine).

Show-and-dinner tickets are $70, available from any Rotarian (or call Bill Lang at 905-372-4239).

The concert takes place at 3 p.m. at Port Hope United Church (34 South St.), and concert-only tickets are $25 (available by calling 905-372-4239 or 905-372-1797).

...

COBOURG — The folks at the Petticoat Lane Thrift Store in Cobourg were celebrating more than the Christmas holidays last month, as they passed the milestone of having raised more than $1-million for Northumberland Hills Hospital since the hospital opened in 2003.

Now that it's January, the NHH auxiliary volunteers who run the thrift store at 25 Munroe St. know that many local folks are looking forward to winter getaways. So they have declared Jan. 27 and 28 their Cruise-Snowbird and More Sale days.

This is the time to get 50% off all cruise and snowbird wear, plus 50% off all winter clothing and 50% off all accessories, from shoes, sandals and purses to warm outerwear. You can also get 50% off jewelry, and can no doubt come up with some other great finds on your own treasure hunt through the store.

Petticoat Lane had another special milestone last month — 48 years since it opened its doors at 201 Third St.

The address may have changed, but the hard work of the auxiliary volunteers to raise money for equipment for your home-town hospital has not. Auxiliary members remain grateful for everyone who volunteers, donates and shops at Petticoat Lane.

...

COBOURG/HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — January at the Cobourg Public Library will be a great time to visit for some creative programming.

For instance, if you're into a certain cuddly A.A. Milne character, you can celebrate the little bear with the whole family Jan. 16 at a Poohrific Day at 6:30 p.m.

Teen Movie day offers a feature film for ages 12 and up, at 5:30 Jan. 24 (and again Feb. 28).

A Library Discovery program offers families the chance to get to know their library better through games, challenges and a scavenger hunt. In addition to the one Jan. 25, there are Library Discovery programs Feb. 22 and March 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Trains! Trains! Trains! on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. offers all ages a program of activities centring around a 14-ft. HO scale layout of the Cobourg-Peterborough Railway.

As well, Pokemon fans of all ages are invited to enjoy the Pokemon Scavenger Hunt from Jan. 16 to 23 — pick up your sheets at the Youth Services desk.

The Family Lego Building Club is back, with the whole family welcome to enjoy it at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 (and again at 2 p.m. March 26).

This is also the month the 150 Polar Bears challenge is issued to young people. Just as the library celebrated Canada 150 with an adult-colouring exhibit of 150 pages, they want 150 polar bears by July 1 from the young people. Visit the Youth Services desk for further information.

Also at the township branches in Gores Landing and Bewdley, adults are invited to take the January Book In A Jar challenge, and guess what book it is that is shredded up in a jar (no actual library books were harmed in this program).

The Cobourg branch is located at 200 Ontario St. To register for your choice of programming, visit www.cobourg.ca.

...

OSHAWA — If you are blessed with creative kids who have an interest in science or robotics, you may inspire them to new heights Saturday at Durham College's first Lego Ontario East provincial robotics championships.

More than 30 teams (with names like Cornwall Raging Robots, Purple Pickle Panthers, Maniac Mechanics and Firebots) will compete.

These students are aged nine to 14, and they have applied math and science concepts to research, design, build and program autonomous robots using Lego Mindstorms software.

Robot games will include a series of timed challenges and missions. There is also an Animal Allies challenge that is more of a co-operative enterprise. Each team must identify a real-world problem that happens when animals and humans interact, create an innovative solution that makes it better for both, and share their solutions with others.

Pits open at 7:30 a.m., and practice rounds begin at 8 a.m. Official robot matches (the highlight of the day) start at 2 p.m., and closing ceremonies take place at 5 p.m.

The location is the campus Recreation and Wellness Centre, Gyms 3, 4 and 5, at the college's Oshawa campus (2000 Simcoe St. N.). Free parking is available in Founders Lot 2 and 3.

“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and see the teams in action,” communications and marketing director Melissa McLean said.

“It’s incredible what these young students can do!”

...

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith