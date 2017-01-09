Council will hear proposal for tower in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -

Hamilton Township councillors will receive a request to put a communications tower at the Baltimore Recreation Centre during their committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday.

SBA Canada is making the presentation which states, in part, “in our site leasing business, we lease antenna space on our multi-tenant towers and other structures to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

“To support the needs of customers and the community, the proposed structure is required to improve and maintain services due to continued growth in demand for wireless services. SBA strongly promotes the shared use of our communications structure sites for all potential service providers and customers. “In doing so, we work to minimize duplicate and unnecessary antenna sites.”

The tower it wants to erect at the Baltimore Recreation Centre is to accommodate “up to three carriers,” the business states.

The “monopole tower” is proposed for one of three sites on the Baltimore lands owned by the municipality and surrounded by the residents of Baltimore and area.

The one site would be accessed by Community Centre Road and the other two from Van Luven Road.

If it proceeds, the tower would be 50 meters in height and would benefit residents in the area, according to the site developer presentation by SBA, Marie-Louise Frechette.

