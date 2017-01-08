PORT HOPE -

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson's motion to get rid of vacancy tax rebates went before council last week, and won unanimous support.

The motion cites section 364 of the Municipal Act 2001 and Ontario regulation 325/01, which sets out a program that provides tax rebates to owners of properties in certain industrial and commercial classes that have vacant portions. These rebates are in the range of 30% to 35%.

It's a mandatory program that has cost the municipality a great deal of revenue. Figures were provided for 2015, when Port Hope alone lost out on $69,882 worth of property-tax revenue. This translates to further losses of $36,099 to the County of Northumberland and $56,848 to the local school boards.

Of the 25 properties that got the rebate that year, 18 had also received a rebate in the preceding year or two. In some cases, these properties had been getting the rebate for more than a decade.

Sanderson's motion expressed his belief that this program contributes to commercial and industrial buildings remaining vacant for extended periods of time. In addition to the loss of revenues, this disincentive to address the vacancies inhibits potential development and results in an overall negative impact on the community.

Furthermore, administering the program increases the workload on municipal staffers.

The motion calls for the Minister of Finance to revoke section 364 — or at least to revise the program by offering municipalities the opportunity to opt out of it.

A copy of the resolution will be circulated to Eastern Ontario Warden's Caucus municipalities, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Ontario Municipal Tax and Revenue Association, the Municipal Finance Officers Association and Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi for support.

