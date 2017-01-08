Panthers extend win streak to 29

A victory over the visiting Picton Pirates on Sunday afternoon was the 29th straight win for the undefeated Port Hope Panthers this Provincial Junior Hockey League season.

Two goals in the second and third periods paced the Panthers to a 4-1 decision over the Pirates in the junior C game at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope. Dalton Lawrence (pictured) assisted on a third-period Port Hope goal to record his 200th career junior C hockey regular season point, accomplishing the feat in 119 games for the Panthers. Lawrence has recorded 29 goals and 33 assists in 28 games this season.

Saturday night in Campbellford, the Panthers had kept their winning streak going with a 5-0 victory over the host Rebels, which remained winless in 26 games.

Next up, the Panthers will host the Amherstview Jets on Saturday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Jack Burger Sports Complex.