The board of the new Municipal Animal Services (formerly Shelter of Hope) is in the process of negotiating new contracts with Cramahe Township and Alderville First Nation, says board member Bill Cane.

The pound is owned and operated by four municipalities (Port Hope, Cobourg and the townships of Hamilton and Alnwick/Haldimand) and Cramahe has contracted for a number of years for its services related to handling stray cats and dogs for the municipality.

Alderville did the same for a time, but not last year due to a misunderstanding, Cane said. It related to voting rights and in-camera sessions because while Alderville had a representative attending the board meeting they were not a full partner while contracting the service, he said.

Some people still think a contract exists and they receive calls from that area but can not provide the service, Cane explained.

Negotiations are ongoing to put one in place again.

Attempts to reach Alderville First Nation officials for comment were not successful by press time.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald