Items stolen from Welcome nativity scene

For the third time in four or five years, the Baby Jesus was stolen from the Welcome nativity scene.

The baby, cradle and hay has been returned but Joseph and some sheep are still missing, says one of the volunteers who put up the annual display at the four corners in Welcome at the Dale Road.

Julie Beckett said she posted a note asking whoever took the cradle and baby to return it and someone checking out snow conditions in a nearby parking lot discovered them and did just that.

The decision was made not to put them back into the extensive Christmas nativity display because it was soon to be removed.

“We usually wait for the 12 days of Christmas,” Beckett said, adding the nativity scene was put away for the year on Wednesday.

The note asking for the return of Baby Jesus “tickled my funny bone,” said nearby resident Kathryn McHolm who posted pictures of the empty spot in the display and the note on social media.

McHolm said she was aware it had happened before.

