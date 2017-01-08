GRAFTON -

Everything from when the Grafton-based Shelter Valley Folk Festival (SVFF) is held to where it will be held is on the table during ongoing discussions that will continue Sunday, Jan. 15 in Cobourg, says its chair Candace Shaw.

After a well-attended meeting in mid-December at the Cobourg Public Library, another will take place to glean ideas from members of the community through their participation at the next meeting from 2 to 5 p.m. at the same location, Shaw said in an interview.

The meeting will again be potluck.

By introducing people to the challenges the festival, and all Ontario folk music festivals are facing, some solutions can be found, Shaw hopes.

While there is the financial basis to go forward with next year's festival, there needs to be changes to keep it going into the future.

“I hope people can come with their minds open” and that includes not just volunteers and board members but artisans, musicians, supporters and others with interest in keeping the festival alive.

“What we are looking at is continuing the festival spirit “as closely to the original but to achieve that there might have to be different options considered.”

As it relates to the dates of the Shelter Valley Folk Festival, some have felt the festival conflicts with the time some individuals and families are getting ready for the start of the school season, but moving to another time slot could create competition with another festival, Shaw said.

As to location, it has always been held in the same spot (the Henkel Farm east of Grafton) but where the hilly terrain affects older people and where the existing infrastructure (stages, etc.) is needing to be rebuilt. Grants for doing this are not available if the festival doesn't own the property but possibly new “mobile” infrastructure could be used there, or another location, she said.

About this same time last year, discussion of relocating the festival drew sharp criticism from festival members and caused some board members to resign.

The current public meetings that are being held are to foster discussion from the public before the festival's annual general meeting during the first week in February.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald