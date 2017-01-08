Funding hasn't changed for blood test strips: MPP

Social media postings criticizing the Ontario Liberal Government for removing subsidies for diabetes blood-testing strips are incorrect, says Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi.

“That's not the case,” Rinaldi said in an interview. “There is nothing changing about test strip funding.”

Changes were made, however, in 2013 after research indicated that testing could be less frequent for some patients, the MPP explained.

People believing they need more than the subsidized quantity (two boxes annually, according to a local pharmacy), though, can ask their health care provider for a prescription, Rinaldi said.

The social media postings compare the government's increased support for drug addicts while reducing support for those battling diabetes who, the postings allege, end up putting more of a strain on the hospital system.

“The number of test strips one's eligible for is determined on their diabetes treatment,” Rinaldi said. “This is aligned with the Canadian Diabetes Association guidelines and encourages proper testing practices for optimal outcomes.”

Those with Type 2 diabetes and not taking insulin are the ones impacted by the three-year-old change although the testing machine is still covered under OHIP with a doctor's prescription, according to local pharmacy directions.

