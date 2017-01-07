MIAMI — Just because it’s too cold for your normal three-mile outdoor run doesn’t mean the treadmill has to be a monotonous exercise in staring at a blank wall.

Los Angeles-based trainers Jeanette Jenkins and Massy Arias offer the following tips for getting out of the treadmill rut. Vary the speed and incline, add arm weights and use the treadmill when it’s not running for circuit training moves.

———

Massy Arias has more than 2 million Instagram followers, offering up various moves and inspirational messages on how working out has helped heal her depression. And even though she’s nearly eight months pregnant, she’s still doing some seriously hardcore workouts.

“Treadmills don’t have to be boring and don’t need to keep you stagnant. If you are creative, you can turn your steady cardio run into effective workouts that can push even the most advanced athletes.”

SPEED TRAINING

Sprinting can be one of the best exercises for building muscle and decreasing body fat. Try sprinting for one-minute intervals at a speed between 10 and 12 mph. Use a two-minute jog at four mph to recover. Repeat eight times.

TREADMILL PUSH-OFFS

The treadmill doesn’t have to be running in order to be effective. Incorporate treadmill push-offs by holding onto the treadmill heart beat sensors and pushing off the belt as fast as you can for 60 seconds. It is extremely challenging and works the legs and glutes.

CIRCUIT TRAIN

Grab a mat and some moderate- to high-resistance dumbbells. Pair two strength exercises with sprint intervals or a simple fast run. Here are two options:

Perform 12 to 15 repetitions of dumbbell squats followed by 12-15 reps on each leg of one-legged lunges with your back foot resting on the treadmill. Follow it with a 30-second run at 10 mph. Repeat three times.

Perform eight to 10 wide pushups with feet on the back of the treadmill followed by planks or tricep dips using the treadmill handle bars or modify it using the back of the treadmill. Follow it with a one-minute run at six mph with a 2.0 incline. Repeat three times.

————

Founder of The Hollywood Trainer Club with clients like Pink and Alicia Keys, Jeanette Jenkins loves to mix up her treadmill routines with various speeds, inclines and weights. She has more than a dozen workout DVDs, including “Sexy Abs” with singer Kelly Rowland.

“Changing up your pace, speed, incline and exercises every two to five minutes keeps the workout interesting so the time flies and before you know it you will have completed a total body kick butt workout.”

Jenkins suggests the following 45- to 60-minute workout:

1. Jog at a speed between six and eight mph or at a comfortable warm-up pace for one mile

2. Walk uphill at a 10.0 incline for two minutes then add dumbbell exercises using three- to five-pound weights. As you walk, do 25 repetitions of each: shoulder press, tricep kickbacks and upright rows

3. Pause treadmill, step off and do 25 pushups

4. Get back on the treadmill and sprint for 30-45 seconds at a speed of 10 to 12 mph or your best pace. Recover for 30-60 seconds. Repeat five times.

5. Pause the treadmill, step off and do 25 regular squats or 25 jump squats using only your bodyweight. Stand on the side rails or step off the treadmill for more intensity.

6. Get back on the treadmill and walk uphill at an incline of 10.0 for two minutes then grab a pair of weights. While walking, do 25 reps of shoulder presses followed by 25 reps of tricep kickbacks and finish off with 25 reps of upright rows.

7. Sprint 30 to 45 seconds at a speed 10 to 12 mph or your best pace. Recover for 30-60 seconds. Repeat five times.

8. Pause treadmill, step off and do 25 pushups

9. Walk at an incline of 10.0 for two minutes then grab a set of weights. Do 10 to 16 reps each of rotating overhead press. Set your weights down and do 50 to 100 boxing jabs, alternating with each arm. Finish off with 10 to 16 reps of tricep extensions.

10. Pause the treadmill, step off and do 25 jump squats or regular squats using only your bodyweight.

11. Sprint 30 to 45 seconds at a speed 10 to 12 mph or your best pace. Recover for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat five times.

12. 25 pushups

13. 25 jump squats or regular squats

14. Finish strong with a one-mile jog between six and eight mph or your best pace. For the last half mile, increase your speed by 0.5 every 30 seconds going to 6.5, seven, 7.5 etc. Listen to your body and only increase the speed to a pace you can maintain with good form.

15. Finish with abs by doing 100 bicycle crunches.