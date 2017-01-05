Port Hope looks at transit challenges

PORT HOPE -

As a budget item for Port Hope in 2017 — even apart from the $345,600 amount proposed — transit has its challenge.

This is particularly true in connection with the state of the buses, director of finance David Baxter explained at Tuesday's budget meeting.

The replacement cost of a conventional bus similar to what is being used is $225,000. Baxter pointed out that a smaller sprinter-type bus is $95,000, and the municipality might want to consider this alternative.

Transportation operations manager Warren Nicholishen provided further details on the current three-bus fleet — two 2014 buses, plus a 2010 bus designated as a spare unit.

The spare has been called into service as a replacement so often that they now make an effort to use it sparingly, Nicholishen said.

Another budget pressure he mentioned is provisions that are coming into effect from the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. On each municipal bus — no matter how many — visual and audio announcements of stops and locations will now be required. The best bid they could get for this retrofit was $19,400.

At present, the buses cover two in-town routes on one-hour cycles daily, except for Sundays and statutory holidays, and also provide hourly transport to Cobourg. Bus fare is $2 for adults, and $1.50 for seniors and students.

Ridership was 56,900 in 2014, 55,000 in 2015 and (as of the end of November) 58,500 in 2016. Gas-tax revenue is based on ridership, and it comes to about $150,000 a year.

Baxter noted that it costs the municipality about $8 per rider, based on current ridership statistics, but cost recovery is about half that — $1.50 from bus fare and $2.50 from gas-tax revenues.

Nicholishen suggested that raising fares by 50 cents could increase revenues by $15,000 to $25,000.

Meanwhile, he said, at least one vehicle replacement is in the cards.

This could be the simple matter of replacing one conventional bus, resulting in an estimated $359,700 deficit.

He also offered two options involving the purchase of sprinter buses.

• Replace the entire fleet with four sprinter buses to provide a dial-a-ride service, resulting in an estimated $353,300 deficit.

• Replace one conventional bus and add two sprinter buses for a hybrid dial-a-ride service that would result in an estimated $545,700 deficit.

The intention of these options is to enhance service between Port Hope and Cobourg, making it run every half-hour. As well, the sprinter buses reserved for the Cobourg shuttle would alternate, so that mileage and wear on each would be at a comparable level.

The municipality is applying for a grant that would cover up to 50% of its sprinter purchases up to $148,000.

Mayor Bob Sanderson asked for specifics of seating capacity. A conventional bus seats 14 to 16, Nicholishen said. With one wheelchair, a sprinter van seats 10 to 12 — but the lay-out is roomy enough to permit standing room for riders in peak periods. It also has the capacity to take a second wheelchair.

The lifespan of these vehicles could be 400,000 with regular maintenance, he added, and town buses put on about 100,000 km. in a typical year.

Councillor Robert Polutnik said breakdowns are one of the biggest problems. And one problem drivers cite is the raising-and-lowering of accessibility ramps that plays havoc on air compressors — they would prefer a ramp, he said. And the diesel engines don't run at peak efficiency with the stop-and-start demands of a bus route.

In a 12-month period, Councillor Terry Hickey added, some $80,000 in repairs had been required.

“We are dealing with equipment that is not sustainable,” Hickey declared.

He commented on the flexibility of going to a sprinter system. The smaller buses are cheaper to run, he said. And if more capacity is needed in a peak period, a second one can be deployed.

