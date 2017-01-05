Port Hope close to 10% debenture goal

PORT HOPE -

Debentures can be a necessary resort for municipalities for expensive needs that arise, but repaying them brings its own burden.

Fortunately, accounting manager Susan Marsh said at Tuesday's Port Hope budget meeting, the municipality is close to its own self-imposed repayment limit that does not exceed 10% of its own source revenues.

Marsh offered her presentation to help councillors better understand the situation as they work toward the 2017 budget.

“A debenture is a technical term for long-term debt,” she said.

“It's important to note in 2017 two new debentures were undertaken.”

That would be a $2.5-million one for the Port Hope police station and a $3-million one for the Jack Burger Sports Complex revitalization, both with 20-year terms.

The municipality currently has eight debentures in all, six of them funded by tax levies and the others paid for through development charges and user fees. The balances owing do decline over time.

Provincial regulations require the amount of debt municipalities can incur by setting an annual repayment limit of 25% of a municipality's own source revenues.

“Our strategic plan is to have no more than 10%,” Marsh said.

“We are currently at 11.3%.”

To make it 10%, their balance owing would have to be $2.88-million, but it is $3.2-million at this time.

“Our goal is to be at 10%. We have no plans for long-term debentures in our 2017 budget, in order to reach that strategic financial plan. We are restructuring what we are going to use for debt financing,” Marsh said.

Councillor Louise Ferrie-Blecher referred to a recent presentation on the obligations and expenses of the municipality's asset-management plan.

“If we are to hit this 10% target and we have all these assets, and depreciation of these assets, and repairs and maintenance ongoing, are we to understand we will be able to put money away and hit that 10% goal?” Ferrie-Blecher asked.

“Citizens keep hearing their taxes are going up, and we have these infrastructure costs, the roads and bridges, going forward.”

Director of finance David Baxter said the key is to dodge further long-term debt, because the nature of a debenture is that it has to run its term — it can't be paid off any faster. By planning and putting money aside, the plan is to tackle big budget items as they arise without a debenture.

“It's quite the challenge. We don't want to take on any additional debt, but we do have infrastructure issues,” Baxter acknowledged.

Ferrie-Blecher asked about the interest portion of the debenture load being carried. Marsh said it is a matter of individual debenture. The rate is 3.06% on the two new debenture, but older ones might range as high as 4.7% on the sewage plant or a fire truck.

“The rates are reasonable, certainly better than you could obtain at a bank — but they are locked in,” Marsh said.

“The big thing with debentures is, once they have been agreed to, we can't turn around and pay them off.”

