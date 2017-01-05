Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Meg Ryan were among the mourners at Carrie Fisher’s private memorial in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The late actress died on December 27 after suffering a massive heart attack on a plane flight from London to Los Angeles, and her famous friends joined family members at her late mother Debbie Reynolds’ home to say farewell a few days after Carrie’s remains were cremated earlier this week.

Courtney Love and Ellen Barkin were also in attendance, alongside Fisher’s brother, Todd, and his wife, and the actress’ daughter Billie Lourd, who was joined by her Scream Queens co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Taylor Lautner.

Streep was among the first to arrive after attending Viola Davis’ Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood.

Carrie’s beloved dog Gary was also on hand as guests arrived.

The Star Wars icon’s remains will be buried alongside her mother, who passed away after suffering a stroke while planning her daughter’s funeral last week. That ceremony will reportedly take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles on Friday, when Broadway officials will honour the two actresses by dimming the lights on the marquees outside theatres on New York’s Great White Way.

A public memorial for both actresses is also being planned for later this year. Among those expected to attend are Streep, Tom Hanks, and Fisher’s ex-husband, Paul Simon, according to news show Entertainment Tonight.