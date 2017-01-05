Meet Northumberland’s singing bladesmith

Steven Tedford’s philosophy is as tempered as his incredible hand-made knives and swords: “Be true to yourself. If you are passionate about something, do it now. No compromise.”

Born in Kingston, Tedford was five-years-old when the family moved to Port Hope to run a custom fabrication machine shop.

Tedford started working there at nine-years-old.

“We made the horse gates for Woodbine and Picov Downs. Also, something for the Canada Arm in the 80s. I don’t think my Dad even knew what it was. We didn’t see the whole schematic.” By age 13, Tedford ran the machines, as his father’s protégé. Young Steven was a deep thinker from the outset: “I wondered why my father never made anything for himself. I felt a lack of balance, a need to create something.”

At 16, he planned his first knife while looking up over his bed at a set of moose horns passed down through the family. He ended up carving one end into a handle for a hunting knife: “I made a career out of that knife. It sold for $400, and changed my life. I don’t understand to this day how I got it right the first time. I believe that skills can be handed down genetically.”

Through word of mouth, people visited his apartment to buy his short swords, a battle axe, and a seven foot long broad sword. At 21, he put his craft aside to work for Canada Post in Cobourg. Four years later, he was laid off.

“Coming from a family business, I was union- challenged. So, I made a decision.”

Tedford sold his worldly possessions and bought a bicycle, a back pack and a tent. He camped outside Rice Lake and bicycled 60 kilometres every day to a business course for entrepreneurs at Fleming College. Out of 50 people, he was one of only four who survived the month. He was rewarded with a $25,000 government grant to start Steven Tedford Knives.

Tedford rented a house in Bewdley, scavenged the necessary equipment, and hung out a hand-painted sign. People responded immediately to his next 20 pieces, mostly functional display swords: “I rock and rolled there for a year, but was robbed several times and had people I didn’t want any part of, the toughest part of my journey.”

In 2004, Tedford rebooted near Rice Lake and jumped onto eBay. Five years ago, he moved to Colborne. Today, he serves clients in 36 countries, as far as Australia.

“Blademaking elevates me to a high state of being,” said Tedford, “When I am not working, I feel a growing anxiety. When I start to form a piece of steel, it goes away. A physical need, it is its own reward.”

Tedford is also a fine guitarist and a singer with voice that I can only categorize as a 10. Ever passionate, he plays his own love songs.

“I fell in love when I was 14. No one compared to her. She was my muse. In time, I realized that my feelings were more important than actually having her. I would never have become a musician without that heartbreak,” he said, with a laugh. “Until this year when someone finally picked up where she left off.”

Wise beyond his years, Tedford had his “first moment of self-clarity” at eight-years-old on a school bus: “I was listening to some kid arguing with me, and I looked out the window and thought, ‘I might not be able to express it, but I know that I’m right.’ My internal discussion was more important than the outside argument.”

All that to say: “My dream has come true. This is my dream.”

Visit him at www.steventedfordknives.com.

Victor Schukov's regular column appears every two weeks