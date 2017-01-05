Local precipitation numbers improved in December

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Until calculations are completed, the existing Level 1 water advisory in the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority area remains in effect, says water technician Mike Smith.

Smith and other staff were out earlier this week doing inspections of area creeks and waterways and flows from past rain were already down from their peak, Smith said in an interview Wednesday.

This data, plus rainfall/snowfall numbers will be used to determine if the drought condition remains in effect, but even without calculations completed, Smith said that more than the normal precipitation fell in the area during December following a “really dry” November.

The rain is “helping tremendously,” he added.

The recent rainfalls could potentially be improving ground water supplies and making their way into the aquifer, Smith said.

The snow is acting like a sponge soaking up much of the rain and because December was fairly mild the ground had not frozen so some of the water seeped in under the snow packs, although most of that is gone south of Highway 401.

“It's good to have a lot of moisture before the freeze up,” Smith said.

The ground won't freeze until there are temperatures in the minus-20 to minus-30 C range.

Even with a water advisory in effect, Smith explained it has little practical application at this time of the year because people aren't watering plants, washing cars in the driveway or hauling water from creeks.

A determination will be made later in the month about the drought status that has been tracked since last spring.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald