Cobourg wants to encourage accessory units

COBOURG -

Cobourg council voted Tuesday night to request a report from the planning department on making it easier to construct accessory residential dwelling units.

The provincial Ministry of Housing has been requesting such policies in Official Plans to encourage this kind of affordable-housing possibility, subject to local conditions such as parking.

As manager of planning Rob Franklin explained at the committee-of-the-whole meeting, the Official Plan the town devised in 2010 is still before the Ontario Municipal Board, so amendments are not possible.

“We now have a request from the Ministry that, by March 31, this topic be dealt with. Therefore, we pulled this to the front burner and are looking at amending the original 2003 zoning bylaw,” Franklin said.

The town's building department and fire department will have to work on this and, of course, input from public meetings must be considered as they modify definitions and permissions within the existing zoning bylaw.

Even now, he said, you see Cobourg homes advertised as having the potential for in-law suites and instances where basement rooms could be made into rental suites with kitchen installations.

“The 2001 Official Plan has very general language that permits secondary suites, but the 2003 comprehensive zoning bylaw did not allow it except with stringent criteria, such as larger lots,” Franklin said.

“This is not in the spirit of the provincial direction toward affordable housing.”

Assuming these options become possible, Councillor Debra McCarthy said, the word must get out that these changes have been made.

“As part of that and the significant discussions we have had with the building and fire department, we want folks to come to town and talk about it,” Franklin agreed.

“We will put together information packages and notices on the web page so folks will know these rules are out there, and the potential for extra income from rental suites.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith