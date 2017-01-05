Cobourg Police announce RIDE results

COBOURG -

As of the first weekend in January, Cobourg Deputy Chief Paul VandeGraaf reports, the Festive RIDE Program has ended for another year.

“This year, officers were re-deployed from regular duties to focus a concerted effort at reducing impaired driving by both alcohol and drugs,” VandeGraaf said in his press release.

“Also, there was a joint RIDE initiative with Port Hope Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.”

A new innovation for this year was the SFST (Standard Field Sobriety Test), designed to collect impaired-driving evidence of impaired driving due to drugs.

VandeGraaf provided statistics for the month arising from the 4,325 vehicles stopped:

• Four arrests or charges laid for impaired and over-80 driving.

• Three youths diverted to Rebound in connection with the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

• Eight three-day license suspensions.

• Thirty-nine roadside screening tests.

• Ten Highway Traffic Act charges.

• Two Liquor Licence Act charges.

• Four Standard Field Sobriety Tests.

The Cobourg Police Services recognizes that, although there were multiple arrests for impaired driving and warnings issued, residents and visitors to Cobourg were very mindful overall of the dangers of driving while their ability was impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“Given the high number of vehicles stopped, the instances of impaired driving were low,” VandeGraff stated.

He extended thanks to the staff of YMCA Northumberland and their volunteers for the Operation Red Nose program. During the hours the program was offered over nine nights, he said, not one person was arrested for impaired driving.

“This community collaboration has made a very positive impact on road safety in the Town of Cobourg,” he declared.

“Finally a big thank-you to all residents and business owners for their commitment to ensuring our roads are safe for all citizens.”