Cobourg council supports CCN in hospice initiative

COBOURG -

The Central East Local Health Integration Network has asked for expressions of interest for residential hospices, and Community Care Northumberland would like the West Northumberland community to be one of the sites chosen.

At its committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday night, Cobourg council voted to provide the agency with a letter of support.

Community Care already offers in-home hospice and palliative-care services, but only one residential hospice is located in the county (The Bridge Hospice in Warkworth).

Though surveys indicate two-thirds of Ontario residents would prefer to die at home, the fact is that almost that many die in hospital — in the Central East LHIN, that figure rises to 73.4%, the second-highest rate in the province.

A residential hospice is a health-care facility and registered charity that provides palliative care around the clock by an inter-disciplinary team — an alternative where a home death is not possible and hospital care is not required.

Cobourg Councillor Debra McCarthy shied a bit at the language of the letter of request from Community Care — “information on how your organization would be prepared to collaborate with CCN on this very important initiative.”

Is that a code for pledging financial support as well, she wondered.

“We are doing budget right now, and I get concerned when there is a letter like this. It's a worthy project but...”

Councillor Brian Darling admitted he'd felt the same concern.

“We are not aware of any requests for any funds at this point,” chief administrative officer Stephen Peacock said. “That's not to say there won't be, but we are unaware of any at this point.”

“It's my understanding they approached the mayor for a letter of support, as they are applying for funding,” communications officer Kara Euale added.

“It has not been brought to our attention at this point that they are looking for funding from the town, but a letter to attach to their application.”

Councillor Forrest Rowden said it is a service much in need — though Darling pointed out that no specific site in West Northumberland has yet been chosen.

“My understanding is that they are reaching out to other municipalities for similar letters of support,” Euale said.

