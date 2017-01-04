What does 2017 have in store for you?

May the blessings of the new year be upon you!

Each January we greet the new year with festivities and anticipation. Many people gather with family and friends to ring in the New Year.

It is a joyful occasion that has many traditions associated with it. There are still some households which open that back door at the stroke of midnight to sweep out the old year and then open the front door to welcome the first dark haired man to be seen to come in carrying salt, coal and bread. Signs which anticipate prosperity.

Anticipation is a big part of the New Year. It is a time to look forward to new opportunities and adventures. We all know people who set resolutions for themselves. The New Year is a time for fresh starts. Many hope that the New Year will bring better things than the last.

As we look back on 2016, many say “good riddance.” For a variety of reasons people are glad to see 2016 behind them. Whether due to multitude of celebrity deaths, which affect us more than they should, politics, war or other troubles, many are hoping that 2017 brings with it better times.

I am reminded of the lyrics from Michael Buble’s song Feeling Good where he sings, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life.” In many ways these words represent our thoughts on the New Year. An opportunity for something new to happen, a way for us to move forward with our lives.

What I enjoy most about New Year’s is that it comes on the heels of Christmas. In fact, the Christmas season is not yet over when we celebrate New Years. Many people think that Christmas ends when the gifts are open and the Christ child is born, but Christmas does not start until the 25th and then carries on for 12 more days.

Why do I enjoy that the New Year comes during the season of Christmas? Because the birth of Jesus is something new. It represents something new which God did in creation, sending his son to live with us. As we look forward to the New Year we do so with birth of Jesus fresh in our hearts and minds. With the reminder that God has chosen to do something new in the world and has asked us to be a part of that.

In Ecclesiastes 3 we are reminded “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” What will 2017 hold for you? What plans have you made, what do you long for? Both for yourself and for the world? How will you work towards the coming of God’s kingdom? I pray that 2017 will be a time to love and laugh, a time to heal and for peace.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)