Robert Washburn’s column (Snow-clearing enforcement should be stricter, Northumberland Today, Dec. 28) provides another argument about the accessibility hazards of the D'Arcy Street railway crossing that Mr. Keeler recently brought to attention.

Although Mr. Washburn made no reference to this most egregious site, his arguments about snow clearing fully applies to that site.

There are no sidewalks there to clear. Snowplows make a long linear bank of snow, and this bank is made ragged by heavy trucks. Drainage of snowmelt is non-existent.

Altogether, it amounts to a barrier for those elders with walkers or scooters, or anyone on bicycles living south of the tracks wanting to attend anything at the CCC during the winter season.

It is hazardous enough in clear skies.

Carol-Anne Caswell

Cobourg