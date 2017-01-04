Shelter of Hope renamed

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

To change the negative image of the Shelter of Hope and better reflect its mandate, the HamiltonTownship facility on Theatre Road has undergone a name change, says new board member Bill Cane.

It is now called Municipal Animal Services and soon new signs and letterhead will reflect this.

“It's all part of changing the image,” Cane said in an interview.

“It's really a misnomer,” the Hamilton Township councillor said of the original name.

As a municipal pound, the facility must accept cats and dogs, he said. If they cannot be found a new or foster home, then they must be euthanized because other animals will be coming in and there is only so much room, both Cane and past board member Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin explained in separate interviews.

But under the current policy, animals are held 30 days (it was five before) unless they are “sick” and after 25 days a “concerted effort” is made to put them into a foster home if there is no new owner.

“We are definitely changing direction with the new board,” Cane said.

But it is not without its challenges.

At the board meeting in November, all of the “Friends of the Shelter” volunteers quit, he said.

In the past, the volunteer group had been doing some work that would be considered setting board policy and staff work and this was creating conflict, Cane said.

Only on the board a few months, Cane said he was not sure how this had come about but he described it as “really a bad situation.”

It was after a board suggestion that the group take on a “trap, neuter and release” program for feral cats (because under government inspection guidelines the pound can't do this) that the group of volunteers quit, he said. This took place in November.

Two vets had advised that neutering feral cats and holding them in a cage for a week or two was “inhumane,” Cane explained.

At first the volunteers appeared to “be going along with this” but then asked for a study and large amount of money first.

Another significant change occurred last spring when a vet who had been with the pound since it opened 15 years ago was, in his words, was “abruptly terminated without sufficient reason” when the board decided to seek tenders for the job.

Dr. Brett Anderson did not apply when tenders were called for, Cane said of making the position more open to all.

The pound is operated by four municipalities: Cobourg, Port Hope, Hamilton Township and Alnwick/Haldimand. It also serves Cramahe Township through a contract and may again provide services for Alderville First Nation.

The cost is borne by taxpayers (and fundraising) and this year Hamilton Township's budget has increased 6.3% to $56,100 from $52,775.

Lovshin said the increase “didn't add up to much” but some of the increase is due to the name change of the facility which he said didn't reflect its mandate as a municipal pound and not a shelter.

The animals can only be held so long and they they must be euthanized because animals have to be accepted from participating municipalities and they are not all adoptable.

Change in direction is being taken to encourage people to use it more, Lovshin also said, stressing that there have been misunderstandings between the board members and the public in the past.

It is run with taxpayers' dollars, he stressed about accountability.

Long-time pound manager Elizabeth McKinley said that the new signs and paperwork reflecting the new name of the facility are in the process of being made.

She also confirmed that individuals or an organization is being sought to undertake a neuter-and-release program for feral cats since that is not allowed under the facility's mandate.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald