Port Hope mayor's museum motion defeated

PORT HOPE -

A 4-3 vote defeated a motion from Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson that would have positioned the Canadian Fire Fighters Museum to make a bid on the old Canadian Tire building as its new home.

With the clock ticking until a scheduled 2019 demolition of its building at 95 Mill St. S. by the Port Hope Area Initiative, the museum's volunteers have been completed a feasibility study for its future that must include a new location.

At Tuesday's budget meeting, councillors voted to confirm their decision not to grant the $25,000 the museum had requested as part of the Community Grant Review they must undertake for the 2017 budget — a decision largely based on the museum's lack of a business plan, and a decision reconfirmed when the museum submitted an appeal of the refusal.

Sanderson stipulated that the final denial may be justified, but reminded councillors that the budgeting process is not to aim for a 1% or 2% increase come hell or high water — it's to ensure taxpayers get value for their money.

“Most museums don't make money,” he said.

“The organization struggles financially, but it has been running on fumes for a long time with the support of very passionate people.

“If we don't have some enthusiasm about moving forward and investing, these community groups and things like this will die. Our community is stronger than that.”

Sanderson returned to the subject as the meeting was winding down, putting forward a motion to advance the $22,000 the PHAI has agreed to pay the museum in compensation for the destruction of its building once the demolition takes place.

This would give the museum the potential to meet the Jan. 31 deadline for a special offer on the building by getting them closer to the required $25,000 down payment.

Sanderson also proposed a condition that, should the prospective purchase fail, the $22,000 reverts to the municipality.

“This is no risk to the community, and no investment by the community,” the mayor stated.

Councillor Jeff Lees did not like the idea of setting a precedent.

“There's a lot of other groups in this municipality we could forward money to, give them loans or grants at no interest,” Lees said.

“This is taxpayers' money, and I don't believe we should be lending money or advancing the money at 0% interest to anybody.

“There's a lot of valuable groups in this community who could use the money, and I don't believe that's the way we should be handling taxpayers' general money.”

“I am quite shocked I am hearing this in this format,” Councillor Louise Ferrie-Blecher added.

“I don't have any documentation to suggest the PHAI has an agreement with the municipality or the Fire Fighters (Museum) to give them this money.

“It's a big ask to ask us to make a decision — I have no document to show where this money is coming from, how it has been ascertained, whether PHAI might renege on that.”

Deputy Mayor Greg Burns assured the first-term councillor that previous councils had reviewed the documentation, and that it could be provided for her perusal.

“I have seen that documentation. It indicates $22,000,” Burns insisted.

“From my perspective, I think this is a win-win situation with no risk.

“We are talking advancing two years before they would get the funds. That would go toward the down payment (on the purchase offer). If they are unable to raise the additional funds to purchase the building, the $22,000 comes back to them, and back to us.”

Burns said he had checked out this idea with a lawyer and a real-estate professional for hidden traps, such as liability, and was satisfied that it was a sound move. He also noted that the museum has secured the services of a professional fundraiser, free of charge, to help them.

“The difficulty is, if we don't purchase the building now while it is up for sale and giving a good deal on it, they may not be in existence in 2019 with no place to move to,” the deputy mayor said.

“This is not where we are providing funding from tax levies for a specific group, and not giving it to other organizations. This is a group that will have these funds available to them in 2019. All we are saying is, two years earlier, we will advance the funds.”

“And we still do not have a business plan,” Councillor Robert Polutnik reminded the group.

“You can't raise money when you don't have something in hand,” Burns countered.

“We are giving them a viable option to fundraise or look for a mortgage,” the mayor added.

“If that cannot be done, those funds will be returned to the municipality.

“If we can give them this chance to move this forward, there's not a financial risk. If we don't do that, I think that, in the end, I suspect they will not survive.”

Sanderson recalled how, years ago, Port Hope was home to the Canadian Canoe Museum. When the municipality failed to support it, it moved to Peterborough, where it benefits the community tremendously.

“In the event they do purchase the building, do you have any indication that they will be asking for tax relief? I think part of the feasibility study was asking for tax relief as well,” Ferrie-Blecher noted.

“Is this going to be a huge burden on this tax base next year? How about the year after?”

“Why does the Federal government support Bombardier? Because they are going to pay tax dollars,” Polutnik continued.

In the end, only Sanderson, Burns and Councillor Les Andrews voted to support the advance, with Polutnik, Lees, Ferrie-Blecher and Councillor Terry Hickey voting it down.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith