COBOURG -

Cobourg's public works department is back to its former complement, with the hiring of deputy director Laurie Wills.

Director of public works Barry Thrasher made the announcement Tuesday at council's committee-of-the-whole meeting.

“It is my pleasure tonight to introduce our new deputy director of public works,” Thrasher said, summoning Laurie Wills from the gallery.

With an environmental engineering degree from the University of Guelph and a Professional Engineers of Ontario membership, Wills has been employed in the private sector as a project manager. Her work, Thrasher noted, has involved the same kinds of projects the town undertakes — street reconstruction, water and sewer work, storm-water management.

“And, along the way, she worked in a waste-water treatment facility,” he added.

Thrasher — Cobourg's former deputy director of public works — became director of public works in June 2016, when Bill Watson left the post to become chief administrative officer of the Municipality of Brighton.

Thrasher joined the town staff in 2010, following six years as director of public works for Cramahe Township.

Wills thanked the town for the opportunity.

“I am looking forward to learning the ropes alongside Barry and getting the work done,” she said.

