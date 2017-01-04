Mix cream with leftovers for this baked dish

This is my first recipe of 2017 and it serves to get several things out of my head and into print.

About 8 to 10 years ago I had a customer tell me that his family had a tradition of baking mashed turnip with cream. That was all the detail I had, but I always wanted to try it so this year with some turnip left over I made the dish and it was very good.

The next item rolling around upstairs was a telephone call I received just before Christmas. A customer was having trouble with a recipe and wanted a substitute for heavy cream. After talking for a few minutes I realized they did not know that heavy cream and whipping cream are the same thing. Problem solved – but I know cream terminology can be confusing so I have set out a list of creams and nomenclature.

Cream is of course separated from whole milk. It is regulated by defining the amount of butter fat in the product by per cent.

The lightest cream has 10% butter fat (B.F.); this is often labelled as Half & Half and commonly used as coffee cream.

Next is 18% cream, called table cream or single cream in the U.K. Tim Hortons use 18% cream in their coffee adding to the richness in flavour.

Next is 35% cream commonly called whipping cream or heavy cream It is called double cream in the U.K. This cream will not separate or curdle when used in cooking; it is best for cream soups and cream sauces and of course whipping.

Sour cream is a dairy product obtained by fermenting regular cream with certain kinds of lactic acid bacteria. The bacterial culture, which is introduced either deliberately or naturally, sours and thickens the cream. The fat content will vary based on the fat content of the original cream. It has many cooking uses including cheesecake, soups, salad dressings etc.

Crème fraîche is a soured cream containing 10–45% butter fat and having a pH of around 4.5.[1] It is soured with bacterial culture, but is less sour than U.S.-style sour cream, and has a lower viscosity and a higher fat content. European labelling regulation disallows any ingredients other than cream and bacterial culture.. It is used a substitute for whipped cream and a less sour “sour cream” It is not produced in great quantities in North America. You can make it at home with heavy cream & cultured buttermilk. Mix two cups of heavy cream with two tablespoons of cultured buttermilk. Let them stand at room temperature in a glass jar with a double cheesecloth lid for 12 to 24 hours. The longer it stands the thicker it gets. Refrigeration stops the bacterial action. So refrigerate at the desired thickness.

LEFTOVERS & CREAM

Yield: 8

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. Butter

4 Cups Cooked mashed turnip

1 Cup Heavy cream (35% B.F.) divided 6 oz: 2 oz.

1 / 4 Cup Cranberry sauce ( jelly)

2-3 Tbsp. Bread crumbs

Method

Grease a 6 qt. casserole dish with butter. Mix the mashed turnip with 6 oz. of the heavy cream and spoon into the casserole smoothing the top. Next spread the cranberry sauce over the turnip; then spread the last 2 oz. of cream over the cranberries and finally dust the top with bread crumbs. Bake in a preheated 350 degree F oven until heated through and crumb top is golden.

