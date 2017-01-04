Mayor expects 2016 boom to continue in Cramahe

New Years is always a good time to take stock of the previous year and look forward to the months ahead, this year especially as we hit the midway point of the current council term.

Through most of last year I thought that when asked 20 from now what this current term of council accomplished I’d be able to sum it up in two words: backyard chickens!

Fortunately there are indeed several other items of note that we can speak about.

Firstly, we are finally at a full staff complement. The new management team has brought enthusiasm to the organization and it’s nice to move from fighting fires to being more pro-active.

Last summer, with the help of Heather Candler of the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) and Sherry Hamilton of the Brighton-Cramahe Chamber of Commerce, we put together the idea of creating a fast track program to develop an economic development strategy for the municipality. Council supported the formation of a Taskforce to undertake this and we recently presented the draft plan to Council who approved it just before Christmas. The Taskforce was made up of a cross section of very talented and dedicated individuals that worked extremely hard in order to meet our self-imposed deadline. I found it inspiring and invigorating to work with such a group. In the next few months a newly formed Economic Development Committee will star to tackle the many recommendations included in the report.

This dovetailed nicely with the owners of the Big Apple going public with some of their future plans for the land they have acquired over the past three to four years. I have been working closely with them since they purchased the Big Apple and it is exciting to see this project moving forward.

2016 saw one of our biggest booms in construction and new home builds in quite some time. I really have to commend our new Chief Building Official Gerald Sproule and the whole building/planning department for their hard work throughout the year. I believe 2017 will see this continue.

Finally, our new Colborne Fire Hall/Northumberland Paramedics Emergency Services Base is now 99% complete. This is another exciting project and I’m looking forward to cutting the ribbon in early 2017 after everyone is settled in.

Now that the holiday break is over, council and staff will be diving right into our 2017 budget talks in a week’s time. We are aiming to have it passed by the end of February.

On behalf of council, best wishes of the new year to you and your family.

Marc Coombs is the mayor of Cramahe Township