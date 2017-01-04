Loblaw Companies CAO to speak in Port Hope Monday

PORT HOPE -

The head of Loblaw Companies Ltd. is coming to Port Hope High School to talk about women pursuing careers in business.

The public address by Sarah Davis, chief administrative officer of Loblaw Companies, is being hosted by the Northumberland Chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women at 7:30 p.m. this Monday, Jan. 9 in the high school's lecture hall.

Seating is limited for the public event, says spokesperson Pauline Janitch.

“One of the goals of the University Women's network is to improve the status of women and promote public education” and this speaker's address does both, she said in an interview.

In 2011, the Women's Executive Network named Davis one of the 100 most powerful women in Canada, Janitch also said.

“About the Journey: Navigating a Career as a Woman in Business,” the topic Davis is addressing, is free and open to the public.

