JUNIOR C HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Panthers unbeaten in 27

It was more than just a junior C hockey game at W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre in Amherstview on Monday afternoon.

It was also a tribute to longtime Amhertview Jets volunteer and director of hockey operations Greg Barr, who died of cancer on Dec. 20 at the age of 69.

Playing before a season-high crowd of 220, the Jets all wore “Greg Barr” name bars on their sweaters and put on a fine performance before falling short of the undefeated Port Hope Panthers, 6-3, in a Provincial Junior Hockey League game the Jets led 3-2 heading into the final minute of the second period.

“It was a great tribute to Greg today,” Jets head coach Denis Duchesne said, “from the biggest attendance this year to the support the Port Hope Panthers organization have given ours throughout these times. Everyone has been very supportive towards Greg’s family and the Jets organization.

“In the end, it was an entertaining game for the fans to watch and I think Greg was watching, too, and happy with the effort his players put in.”

“Amherstview came out with a lot of emotion,” Port Hope head coach Mat Goody, whose players wore “GB” stickers on their helmets, said. “We thought they would, given the events that have taken place the past couple of weeks with Greg Barr.”

Amherstview’s spirited play Monday led to the Panthers finding themselves trailing in the second half of a game for only the third time this season.

But all three times, the last minute of the second period has played an important role in their turning those rare deficits into victories.

The Jets opened a 3-1 lead over the Tod Division’s powerhouse Panthers just past the seven-minute mark of the middle period, and were still ahead of the Panthers, 3-2, as late as 16 seconds into that fateful final minute. A pair of goals in the next 32 seconds, however, lifted the visitors into a 4-3 lead and they went on to claim the 6-3 victory, their 27th straight to start the season.

Two times earlier in the season the Panthers took a similar path to triumph.

On Oct. 2, the Jets led the Panthers 4-3 as late as 19:29 of the second period, but a goal at 19:30 tied the score and Port Hope went on to win, 7-5.

And on Nov. 10, the Picton Pirates watched a 3-0 second-period lead evaporate when the Panthers scored four unanswered goals in the final 10:15 of the second, including the game-tying and game-winning goals in the final minute, on their way to an eventual 5-3 win.

Cody Smith scored the only goal of the first period on Monday to put the Jets ahead. Cody Jodoin, on a power play, made it a 2-0 game 4:50 into the second, before Cameron Harris got the Panthers on the scoreboard at 6:05. Seventy-seven seconds later, Jordan Howe scored Amherstview’s final goal of the day, giving the home team a 3-1 advantage.

Kallen McFarland narrowed the margin to 3-2 at 15:38 before Brad Bollert, at 19:17, and McFarland again, 32 seconds later, lifted Port Hope into the lead.

In the third, Jon Campbell’s short-handed goal at 3:46 and a marker by Blane Gaudon about 10 minutes later completed the scoring.

The Jets, who fell to 8-19-0 with the loss, were outshot 48-20 in the game, with goaltender Quinn Cota making 42 saves in a stellar performance. Eric Jackson picked up the goaltending win.

Despite the shot disparity, Duchesne was more than happy with his team’s overall play.

“We played well systematically, but when you’re playing one of the best teams in Ontario, you know they’re gonna come at you hard and not give up, and I thought our team battled hard for 60 minutes,” he said. “In the end, we had scoring chances that we should have capitalized on but failed on, and Port Hope capitalized on theirs.”

Goody felt his team’s depth played a key role in the win.

“I thought throughout the game we carried the majority of the play, so I didn’t feel like we were out of the game at any point,” Goody said. “We fortunately rallied back. It was really nice to see a character win like that. It gives us something to build on.

“Our depth has been a big asset and it’s what we need going down the stretch. Having scored six goals and having five different scorers is huge. We have been to the [Schmalz Cup] final the past two seasons and, if we are fortunate enough to get there again, scoring by committee will be one of the big keys to our potential success.”

Goody said that seeing those positive signs is more important to him than keeping the winning streak alive.

“The streak, to be totally honest, has been the last thing on our minds,” he said. “We are happy to be winning but are focused on getting better as a team and peaking at the right time. If we lose a game or two, it really isn’t a big deal.”

— Postmedia Network

This week in the PJHL

Thursday, Jan. 5: Gananoque at Picton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday Jan. 6: Amherstview at Napanee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7: Port Hope at Campbellford, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8: Picton at Port Hope, 2:30 p.m.; Napanee at Gananoque, 7 p.m.; Campbellford at Amherstview, 7:30 p.m.