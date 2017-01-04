COBOURG -

Cobourg expects many visitors during Canada's sesquicentennial year, but few so distinguished as an inanimate one from Ottawa — the actual chair James Cockburn sat in during his time in the House of Commons.

And since this particular Father of Confederation practiced in Cobourg during his early career, the loan of the chair by the Federal government for display in Victoria Hall seems appropriate.

At council's committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday, unanimous support met Councillor Brian Darling's motion that a bylaw be prepared to authorize the town to execute an agreement with the Federal government for the temporary loan of the chair.

As a sesquicentennial project, Deputy Mayor John Henderson approached the House of Commons curator for a temporary loan of the First Speakers Chair. As manager of planning Rob Franklin noted in his report, current renovations to the House of Commons are forcing the storage of many historical pieces off-site, so the timing of the request may have been serendipitous.

Franklin wears two hats for the town — his day job and his volunteer time impersonating James Cockburn on important public occasions like the New Year's Day levee and the James Cockburn Day each August. He was joined by his partner in all-things-Cockburn, Cobourg resident and Loyalist College journalism professor Rob Washburn, in working with Henderson to effect the loan.

The chair will be going in the ground-floor James Cockburn Room at Victoria Hall, where Cockburn's Cobourg law office has been recreated.

Franklin was predictably enthusiastic at the council meeting.

“What an ideal opportunity now, for the office of the speaker we have in Victoria Hall, to temporarily house such a fantastic historical piece — the actual chair he sat in in the 1860s and '70s,” he said.

It originally came from Cockburn's family, Franklin said, and has been in Ottawa for some time.

“The House of Commons will sign a piece of paper for insurance and transportation costs, and they are willing to have this in Cobourg for this grand celebration.

“Obviously, given my second hat, I am extremely excited about bringing this chair to the Town of Cobourg and having it in his office downstairs.”

Henderson said the hope is to have it in Cobourg by Feb. 13, Cockburn's birthday.

“The House of Commons has indicated they are able to loan it to us near that time frame until perhaps the end of August or September,” Henderson said.

“It's a tribute to the work done by staff and Mr. Washburn.”

