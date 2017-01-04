Full schedule released for Battle of the Bands

PORT HOPE -

Organizer Rob Woolley has released his schedule for the Battle of the Bands he has organized in Port Hope over the next few weeks.

Following a few cancellations and adjustments, the event is ready to go on at Port Hope's Ganaraska Hotel over the next few Fridays.

• Jan. 6 — The Ramblers (a four-piece rock-and-blues band from Peterborough) play at 9:30 p.m., followed by HD Supply (a three-piece hard-rock band from Belleville) at 11 p.m.

• Jan. 13 — The Hot Knives (a four-piece grunge-blues-rock band from Toronto) play at 9:30 p.m., followed by Electric Catfish (a three-piece blues-rock band from Peterborough) at 11 p.m.

• Jan. 20 — The Canadians (a four-piece punk-metal band from Peterborough) play at 9:30 p.m, followed by Rye and Silence (a four-piece alternative-rock band from Quinte) at 11 p.m.

• Jan. 27 — The Stagecoach Riders (a four-piece country-rock band from Belleville) play at 9:30 p.m, followed by the Tyler Cochrane Band (a five-piece country band from Cobourg) at 11 p.m.

• Feb. 3 — Jeremiah Taylor X (a two-piece acoustic folk-blues band from Newcastle) play at 9:30 p.m., followed by Winging It (a four-piece classic-rock band from Cobourg) at 11 p.m.

A panel of three judges Woolley has assembled will be picking a winner each week, based on points awarded for different aspects of performance. On Feb. 10, the winners will return to the Ganaraska for a final chance to give it their all before the overall winner is chosen.

Another date to mark on your calendar is Jan. 21, when Woolley returns to the Walton with his own classic-and-progressive-rock band Blueprint (for which the Warkworth musician performs as lead singer).

Woolley extends thanks to Ganaraska owner Rick Rogalski, whose assistance in this venture has been invaluable.

The Ganaraska is located at 30 Ontario St., and no cover charge applies for the Battle of the Bands nights.