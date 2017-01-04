HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

The former water/public works director for Hamilton Township says he's looking forward to his day in court this May.

The judge handling the civil lawsuit filed by him against the township says “all matters are to be heard,” at that time, Thompson said in an interview.

“My hope is that in 2017 things will be settled,” he added.

Thompson filed his statement of claim last summer seeking to have his termination notice (which dates back to spring 2015) quashed, and to be reinstated in his job. The claim also seeks damages and financial compensation.

At this time, Thompson declined to speculate on what the township “will do or not do.”

