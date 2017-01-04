Capes will be donated to children battling cancer

PORT HOPE -

Shortly after learning of her 13-year-old great niece’s cancer diagnosis in August, Debbie Mather saw a SickKids Foundation 'VS' ad campaign video, demonstrating young children as little warriors and superheroes fighting varying diagnose, and was moved.

Mather saw the video while her great niece was in the hospital fighting the scary battle herself and it brought back a conversation about how her niece had asked what superhero power she would get from her chemotherapy treatment.

“I realized I’ve made superhero capes for some children before,” Mather said.

Shortly after this realization, Mather contacted SickKids with her idea.

While she was told SickKids can't accept homemade projects itself, officials directed Mather to contact the parent organization for the cancer ward at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto to see what she could do.

“I said I wanted to make superhero capes for all the kids that are fighting cancer at SickKids and I would donate a superhero cape to each child,” Mather said, noting that the parent organization thought it was a great idea.

Mather said she can not personalize them to each child because of privacy reasons, but instead designed a superhero emblem with her niece’s hand outlined with the word “hero” across it.

Her great niece, now cancer-free, and her parents were consulted by Mather about what name she should call this project.

The name decided was Bero Hero Capes, with Bero being Mather’s niece’s last name and her own maiden name.

So far, 40 capes have been requested to be made.

“Every (cape) that I cut out is very exciting,” Mather said.

Mather has also enlisted help from two of her daughters for the project and her plans for it.

“It could become very big very quickly,” she said.

Mather said the support she has received thus far has amazed her, from people volunteering to cut out capes from fabric, to those donating money and materials, which she said has already cost about $600 for 40 capes.

The capes are still in progress right now, but the final products the children will receive will be packaged and paired with a poem that one of Mather’s daughters has written.

The capes also come in three different sizes and varying patterns and colours.

At some point when more capes are needed, Mather hopes to set up a GoFundMe page to help cover costs.

For more information about Bero Hero Capes, contact Mather via e-mail at mathera60@hotmail.com.