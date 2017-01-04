2017 – Cobourg dreamin'

I have a book, published in 1948, Cobourg – 1798-1948, by Edwin Guillet, a record and celebration of the town’s first 150 years, published in 1948 by the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Cobourg.

It opens, recalling that the very first citizen of the town appears to be one, Eliud Nickerson, who was believed to have had a ‘... crude log hut near the present King and Division business section in 1798’ on what became Lot 16, Concession B.

As 2016 drifted into 2017, I wondered what Nickerson might have thought of Cobourg today. This was prompted by an open letter to Cobourg council and this paper last month by Cobourg resident, Wally Keeler, drawing attention to the horrendous state of the railroad crossing on D’Arcy Street.

I’ve driven over the D’Arcy Street crossing so many times, inured to its shocking, dangerous state, moving slowly to protect my car’s suspension system (even if it is a tough, aging RAV4), occasionally wondering how the crossing has been allowed to get this way? Of course the answer is neglect and public, railroad and municipal lethargy.

The Town of Cobourg, having constructed its community centre north of the tracks, obviously didn’t consider Keeler’s main concern; how can senior citizens, and others using motorized scooters, safely traverse this rocky-mountain of a crossing? Oh, and cyclists and walkers, this being a health conscious community.

Recently, while waiting at the lowered crossing gates, a Montreal bound, non-stop Via Rail train sped through, I swear leaning at an uncomfortable angle due to the sloping track, suggesting this is a severe accident site waiting to happen. As well, the roadway leading to the crossing is in an appalling state of disrepair. Perhaps Keeler’s letter will prompt some action before something catastrophic... well, let your imagination take over.

Speaking of an appalling state of repair, here we are into 2017 and another year of having to live with the shameful state of Cobourg’s east pier, our southern gateway which, as we prepare to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, remains the town’s long-ignored, slummy greeting to out-of-town visiting boaters who, seeing our our approaching, attractive skyline, must cringe as they pass the shabby, rundown disgrace that is the pier. Isn’t it time to create a small committee of concerned citizens, chaired by a member of Council, to plan a refurbishing of of this blight on our town?

As we start 2017, and in the spirit of New Year resolutions, isn’t it also time for Northumberland County council to make a stand in the interests of helping save our planet by banning the use of plastic shopping bags and wrapping bags in stores and supermarkets across the county by Jan. 1, 2018? The amount of plastic that goes into the various county landfill sites, must be enormous. Oh, yes, some of it is recycled; but how much is casually tossed into the wet garbage? Some provincial authority somewhere has to take the lead. Why not Northumberland County?

As well, in the spirit of 2017 and the future of Cobourg, wouldn’t it be forward-thinking if Cobourg council passed a courageous bylaw prohibiting any high-rise construction, for all time, south of an east/west line, paralleling University Avenue, from our western boundary to the far eastern boundary; as well, passing a bylaw preserving Victoria Park (having got rid of the trailer park) in its present state for all time, all of which would assure future generations can share what we now enjoy. Call it the Brocanier Legacy.

Finally, speaking of Victoria Park, why not consider commissioning a sculpture to remember Eliud Nickerson and the beginnings of our town? I mean, celebrating 150 years of Canada is small potatoes compared with Cobourg’s 219 years.

Grahame Woods, a retired mental-health counsellor and Gemini-winning television playwright, lives in Cobourg. He can be reached at ggwoods@sympatico.ca