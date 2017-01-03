Staffing costs could add $400,000 to County budget

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The draft budget coming to Northumberland County council’s session later this month will increase the number of county employees by both adding new positions and changing contract ones into permanent county staff positions.

The additional cost for all salaries and benefits, year-over-year would rise by over $400,000 in 2017 if that takes place.

Even with these additions, the county has about a quarter fewer staffers than municipalities of a similar size, says CAO Jennifer Moore.

“The county continues to maintain staffing levels that are about 25% less than our comparator municipalities,” Jennifer Moore stated in a recent e-mail. “However, the ever-increasing demands on services such as paramedics and long-term care require additional resources to ensure the continued safety of patients/residents and staff, and the delivery of appropriate levels of care as well as compliance with legislative requirements.”

The new proposed positions include a paramedic logistics co-ordinator and one full-time registered practical nursing job that equates to 1.4 full-time equivalents, plus a full-time dietary position which was previously part-time.

Contract positions that the proposed county budget recommend becoming full-time county staff positions include that of: forestry technician; business consultant; purchasing co-ordinator and an energy conservation summer student.

“We have carefully assessed the need of any staffing proposals included in the draft budget to ensure we continue to provide the best value for Northumberland County residents,” Moore summarized.

As of the end of 2016 without these additions, county administration had 56 employees (most full-time) with a salary payout plus benefits of about $5.864-million for the year. (This covers departments ranging from human resources and forest management to tourism, planning and economic development.)

There are 206 Golden Plough Lodge senior residence employees of which 90 are full-time and all together earned about $11-million last year.

The county’s paramedic service had 121 employees with about half full-time earning about $9-million in 2016.

Transportation and waste employees (131 with 90 full-time workers) earned about $8.6-million last year.

Forty-three community and social services (all but two full-time) earned about $3.7-million.

The total salary and benefits for 2016 is about $38.3-million.

The proposed employment changes contained in the 2017 budget, if passed as recommended to county council, will add about another $409,000 to salaries and benefits.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald